UAE-Israel travel: Flights to Tel Aviv affected due to strike at Ben Gurion Airport

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 4:08 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 4:56 PM

Flights from UAE to Tel Aviv were disrupted due to a protest that erupted in Israel against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul. Some flights that took off from the UAE had to return and some were delayed.

“As a result of an unplanned industrial action affecting all aircraft movements at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Etihad flight EY593 from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv on March 27 has returned to Abu Dhabi. Consequently, Etihad Airways flight EY593 from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv (TLV) and EY594 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on March 27 will be cancelled,” an Etihad Airways spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Ben Gurion airport, the largest airport in Israel, on Monday announced an immediate halt to all take-offs but resumed later. Tens of thousands are expected to be affected by the changes as Israel’s Airports Authority announced suspension of flights following the strike.

Protests have been going on across Israel for weeks against Netanyahu’s plan and the country’s largest trade union called a strike over the issue.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is always Etihad’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and plan to provide additional capacity to and from Tel Aviv on March 28,” Etihad said in the statement.

“We regret any inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control. Our staff are doing all they can to assist our guests,” it said.

A flydubai spokesperson said due to the situation at Ben Gurion International Airport, two flydubai flights FZ 1550 and FZ1210 from Tel Aviv to Dubai have been delayed.

“We are monitoring the situation and will provide further updates if required. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers' travel schedule,” flydubai said.

