Look: UAE flight with over 100 evacuees from Sudan arrives in Abu Dhabi

The first batch of evacuees that the UAE had flown from Sudan safely arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
A total of 128 individuals from 16 countries — including the UAE, Bahrain, UK, Iraq, Serbia, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Indonesia, US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen, Tanzania, Ireland and Bangladesh — were on the flight.
This humanitarian mission prioritised the evacuation of women, children, elderly and those who are sick.
In a statement shared to Khaleej Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) said: “The success of the evacuation carried out by the UAE is part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity.
“This comes in continuation of our humanitarian approach in providing protection for civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need."
The UAE will host the evacuees from other countries and provide them with necessary services prior to their transfer to their respective home countries.
More to follow
