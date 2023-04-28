UAE issues joint statement on Sudan ceasefire extension with Trilateral Mechanism, Quad

They welcome the announcement of the extension and call for its full implementation

By Wam Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 6:33 AM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 7:05 AM

The Trilateral Mechanism (the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the United Nations) and the Quad (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States) have issued the following statement on Sudan:

"Members of the Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad welcome the announcement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to extend the current ceasefire for an additional 72 hours and call for its full implementation.

"We also welcome their readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access. This initial phase of diplomacy to establish a process to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements will contribute to action on development of a de-escalation plan as outlined in the April 20 African Union communique, which was endorsed by the League of Arab States, the European Union, the Troika, and other bilateral partners."

