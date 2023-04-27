Look: Saudi Arabia facilitates entry for foreigners evacuated from Sudan without passports, visas

Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
A large number of citizens and expats have been safely evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Among them were nationals from India, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, the United Kingdom, China, US, Singapore, Malaysia, and other nations.
Many of them have undergone harrowing ordeals since trouble broke out in the country and resulted in clashes that have resulted in hundreds of deaths. The evacuees are happy to be in the Kingdom and have expressed their gratitude over the tremendous efforts made by the country in rescuing them.
“We are happy to have the support of the Saudi Arabian government,” said an evacuee in a report.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports provided full support to returnees at King Abdulaziz Airport and Jeddah Port. Soon as the evacuees landed they were welcomed by authorities with pink and red roses. Photos of them arriving have since gone viral on social media.
Authorities have also been assisting expats in completing official procedures for travel. For people without entry visas or passports, the necessary travel documents were procured for them in cooperation with their respective embassies.
