UAE evacuates Pakistanis from Sudan; two land in Abu Dhabi

They were airlifted to safety in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan Ambassador to UAE, receives Pakistani evacuees at Abu Dhabi Airport on Saturday. — Supplied Photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 5:31 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 5:35 PM

Two Pakistani nationals safely reached Abu Dhabi after evacuation from Sudan on Saturday afternoon as the UAE government continues to provide assistance in evacuating people from other countries.

“An aircraft carrying two Pakistani nationals along with other nationals evacuated from Sudan arrived safely in Abu Dhabi this afternoon. The evacuation is done with the support of UAE,” said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan Ambassador to UAE.

The ambassador received the Pakistani nationals at the Abu Dhabi Airport on Saturday.

On Saturday, a flight landed in Abu Dhabi carrying 128 people including Emiratis and people from other nationalities. The group reached Abu Dhabi via a chartered flight from Port Sudan to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has been involved in evacuating nationals of the UAE and other countries from war-hit Sudan on humanitarian grounds.

Earlier, the UAE also evacuated its citizens and people from a number of other countries. The emirates also hosted and provided care to people from 19 different nationalities during its evacuation operation to the city of Port Sudan, in preparation for facilitating departures.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated it is providing assistance and protection for civilians, and extending assistance to countries in times of need. In this regard, the UAE has prioritised the sick, children, the elderly and women as the most vulnerable groups during the evacuations.

This week, Japan also thanked the UAE for helping evacuate its citizens from Sudan.

“Safe evacuation of every Pakistani from Sudan to Pakistan remains a top priority of the Government of Pakistan. We are grateful to UAE for evacuating our two nationals. We at the Pakistan Mission in UAE extend our full support to Pakistanis who arrived this afternoon,” said Tirmizi.

