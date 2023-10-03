Look: UAE cops carry out security exercise in Ras Al Khaimah

The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety
Security authorities recently conducted a field exercise in Ras Al Khaimah, focusing on handling hostage-taking incidents and tightening safety measures at events.
Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, was at the site to witness the drills that were organised and supervised by the Task Force Administration of the emirate's police, in cooperation with a number of other entities.
The exercise was held at the headquarters of the training village of Streit Security Vehicles FZE.
Explaining the target outcomes of the initiative, Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi said the goal was to raise the force's capabilities when it comes to securing events.
The drills, he said, revolved around preparing cops for certain scenarios such as hostage-taking incidents. Part of the exercise trained officers on negotiation methods and the best way to handle hostage releases. They also learnt more about vehicle stopping procedures, the authority explained in an Instagram post.
Besides the exercise, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command also presented its fleet of modern vehicles and equipment.
"Certainly, the initiative contributed to enhancing the force's readiness to deal with all kinds of security scenarios," Maj-Gen Ali bin Alwan said in the social media post.
