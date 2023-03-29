Look: UAE ambassador organises Iftar in Israel for first time

UAE: New strategy to study genetic makeup of citizens to prevent diseases, deliver personalised healthcare
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attend launch of National Genome Strategy
UAE ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, hosted Iftar for the first time in Israel. He posted about the event on Twitter, sharing photos of the night.
The ambassador can be seen kneeling in prayer, as well as addressing those present in a backyard setting.
"Thank you to the many leading members of Israeli society from the Jewish, Muslim, Christian & Druze sectors for joining me this evening," he said.
He went on to wish all those observing Ramadan "a month of peace, compassion and tolerance."
In 2020, the signing of the Abraham Accords marked the beginning of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel. The UAE became the first Arab country to normalise relations with Israel since Jordan in 1994. The official Israeli embassy in the UAE was opened in June 2021, while the UAE opened its embassy in Tel Aviv on July 14 of the same year.
