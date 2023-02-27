Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism eyes Israeli market, opens office in Tel Aviv

The department’s international operations team recently hosted a trade workshop that saw stakeholders and top officials from hotels and DMCs attend

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 5:26 PM

The UAE Capital is set to welcome more Israeli tourists this year following the key initiatives taken by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi).

The department has commenced operations in Israel by establishing a tourism office in Tel Aviv.

“We are greatly looking forward to welcoming even more Israeli tourists to Abu Dhabi, to share with them all the uniquely exciting and inspiring experiences the emirate has to offer,” said Abdulla Yousuf, director, international operations, DCT – Abu Dhabi.

Recently, the department’s international operations team hosted a trade workshop titled: ‘Discovering Israel: A New Source Market for Tourism’ in Abu Dhabi. Stakeholders, including top officials and representatives from hotels, attractions and destination management companies (DMCs) were provided with an introduction to Israel as a source market for Abu Dhabi, assessing key demographics, travel patterns, holiday seasons, and the interests of Israeli tourists, as well as the significant MICE and other opportunities that the market offers.

“Israel is now a key source market for Abu Dhabi, and events such as the Discovering Israel workshop will ensure that our stakeholders are fully prepared for all opportunities this market presents, driving more leisure and business tourism to our emirate,” Yousuf noted.

During the workshop, the department presented Abu Dhabi’s 2023 operational plan for the Israel market and introduced the Tel Aviv office representatives. Also, key tour operators from Israel attended a networking session, which provided an opportunity for Abu Dhabi stakeholders to connect and establish relationships with potential partners in the market.

Israel and Abu Dhabi are now connected by daily flights via Etihad Airways and Wizz Air, Abu Dhabi.

