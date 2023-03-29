UAE: People holding Israeli driving licences can now drive in the country

This comes following the Abraham Accord signed in September 2020 as diplomatic relations were normalised between the two countries

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 11:50 AM

People holding Israeli driving licences can now drive cars in the UAE, and UAE drivers can also drive in Israel now, according to a new agreement.

This will benefit UAE nationals and residents, as well as Israeli citizens, who relocate to the two countries on a temporary or long-term basis and want to obtain a driving licence.

“From today you can drive in the UAE with an Israeli driver’s license and you can drive in Israel with an Emirati driver’s license. Drive carefully,” Amir Hayek, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This comes following the Abraham Accord signed in September 2020 as diplomatic relations were normalised between the two countries. The two countries formally signed an agreement in March 2022 whereby people holding UAE and Israeli driving licences would be allowed to obtain the other country’s driving licence.

“I signed two agreements during the visit. One regarding driving licences so that citizens of both the countries can drive freely now, benefiting Israelis who come here a lot, and Emiratis who will visit Israel. The other is a shipping agreement to make trade between countries easier and more accessible,” Merav Michaeli, Israel’s Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview earlier.

Michaeli had also talked about the development of infrastructure and transport during her visit to Israel.

While responding to the ambassador’s tweet, people welcomed the decision. “Have fun and drive [safe]! By the way, a great achievement! Mazal tov (congratulations)!,” said The Kroisos Newsleaf.

Twitter user Avi Kaner said the next step is to drive a Tesla or Lucid Motors from the UAE to Israel, charging them along the way in Saudi Arabia – with a stop in Bahrain, of course, to visit friends.

“Sweet. Great job,” said Benedictus, another user. Israel is also looking into the potential of road traffic with the UAE to further develop travel and trade.

ALSO READ: