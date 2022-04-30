Long Eid Al Fitr break: Dubai Customs gear up for rush of visitors, pilgrims

It has allocated 58 scanners for bigger baggage and 19 scanners to check hand baggage

By Wam Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 3:55 PM

Dubai Customs has increased the number of customs inspectors at airports to 822 inspectors around the clock during the Eid Al Fitr holiday to facilitate travellers and Umrah pilgrims.

In addition, it has allocated 77 scanners to check bags, including 58 scanners for bigger baggage and 19 scanners to check hand baggage.

"Dubai Customs has developed a work plan for the Eid Al Fitr holiday for receiving Umrah pilgrims returning to the country, where the number of flights and travelers abounds," said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

"In order to provide a distinguished service befitting the Emirate’s position as a leading tourist destination, and to enhance security of inspection and control operations, Dubai Customs provides innovative and advanced services, which facilitate passenger flow and customs operations. We have taken all necessary measures at the airport’s three terminals and Al Maktoum International Airport to expedite the process. We have coordinated with Dubai Airports and Emirates to be able to cope with the increasing number of passengers, especially during the festive season," he added.

Passengers can use iDeclare application to declare what they are carrying ahead of their arrival to save more than 30 minutes waiting time. Similarly, artificial intelligence feature is there in place to help identify items that need to be declared through scanning HS Code and identify customs charges. These applications are available on Google Play and Apple store.

According to Dubai Customs statistics, the department has dealt with 6.7 million passengers and around 8.9 pieces of luggage on board 40,615 flights in Q1, 2022. It is keen to enhance the flow of passenger traffic through its advanced services to support Dubai's tourism plan and consolidate Dubai as the capital of world tourism.

In the same period, Dubai Customs made 313 seizures at the airports; 62 seizures in January, 129 seizures in February and 122 seizures in March (268 criminal seizures and 45 customs seizures).