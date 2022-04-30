Abu Dhabi: Residents, businesses cheer as Covid norms are eased

Shopping malls, commercial establishments say the move will further bolster business

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022

Residents in Abu Dhabi have hailed the relaxing of Covid-19 protocols in the emirate in line with the low infection rate.

While the number of positive cases has been on the decline, there have been no deaths reported Since March 8. So, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee permitted 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the emirate just on the eve of Eid Al Fitr. Also, AlHosn app green pass validity period has been extended from 14 to 30 days for fully-vaccinated individuals.

Nasser Jasim, a long-time resident, is looking forward to a time when he won’t have to take PCR tests anymore. “I am glad that with the caseloads being down, there is an ease in PCR norms to keep our Al Hosn active. The return of 100 per cent capacity is a boost for tourism and business houses in general ahead of Eid holidays,” said the marketing executive at a private company.

“I will continue to wear masks even in outdoor spaces,” he added.

Salam Shehady, associate account director, APCO Worldwide, said: “This is a very encouraging sign of things slowly but surely returning to normal. The number of new Covid-19 cases have been under control. This is a result of the tireless efforts of our frontline health workers and timely decisions taken by the leadership.”

Shopping malls and commercial establishments felt the move would further bolster business sentiments. “We welcome the decision, which comes ahead of the Eid holidays and coincides with our shopping campaign. This decision will further spur recovery in the market and enhance economic growth,” V. Nandakumar, director of Marketing and Communications, LuLu Group, said.

“We will continue to implement safety measures like EDE scans and mandatory wearing of masks inside the malls,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salim, a patient with end-stage renal failure, is relieved that the number of cases is going down consistently. “This is a great development. I am a critically-ill person with failed kidneys. I live very carefully and have been coping with the fear of getting Covid-19. So, further easing of relaxations by the Abu Dhabi government indicates that the community is safer than before and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is nearing its end. It gives people like me hope and confidence,” the 52-year-old added.

