UAE flights: No PCR test for vaccinated travellers to Abu Dhabi, announces Etihad

A few other categories of passengers are also exempt from this rule

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 5:37 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 6:36 PM

Following the latest UAE government directive, from 26 February, guests who are fully vaccinated and travelling with Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi will no longer need a PCR test before their flight.

Guests who are fully vaccinated and departing or transiting through Abu Dhabi also do not need a PCR test, unless it is a requirement of their end destination. Vaccination certificates must have a QR code.

Passengers only need to take the free Covid test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

No testing or vaccination is required for those passengers transiting through the UAE unless required by the final destination.

• Guests who are not vaccinated and travelling to or from Abu Dhabi must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure.

• Children younger than 16 are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirements to fly, on arrival, or to transit.

• Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi as their end destination will continue to receive a free-of-charge PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

No further tests are required once in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of Covid-19

As the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations has gone down in the UAE, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved reduced precautionary measures imposed to check the spread of the pandemic.

Effective today, Abu Dhabi has lifted travel restrictions and scrapped the Green List system.