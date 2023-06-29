UAE: Driver who jumped red light and killed woman ordered to pay Dh200,000 blood money

Young motorist confessed to the crime, and the court found him guilty of accidentally causing the death of one and injuring another victim

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 12:41 PM

The jail term of an Arab youth who violated the red light rule and ran over two women – which led to the death of one and injury to the other – has been suspended by the Khor Fakkan Court of Appeals for a year, an Arabic daily has reported.

The Khor Fakkan Court of Appeals has also ordered the payment of a Dh5,000 fine and Dh200,000 blood money, either individually or jointly with the company that insured the vehicle involved in the accident, added Emarat Al Youm.

According to the incident report, the accident was caused by the negligence and inattention of the driver, who failed to stop at the red light junction.

The Public Prosecution filed three charges against the young driver:

Accidentally causing the death of a woman. Causing injury to the other woman. Failure to stop at a red light, which caused the accident.

The young driver confessed to the crime, and the court found him guilty of accidentally causing the death and injury of the victims.

The court ruled, pursuant to the provisions of Articles (88) and (87) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, to imprison the driver, who was also ordered to pay the heirs of the victim the legal blood money of Dh200,000.

The accused appealed the verdict, and the Public Prosecution requested the court to reject the appeal.

