UAE: Bon Tum mayonnaise not available through Abu Dhabi markets

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed on Tuesday, May 14 that the emirate is free of the mayonnaise product by Bon Tum and has ensured that it does not enter outlets in the city.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) also said that control has also been tightened at the ports to ensure that the product does not enter except after ensuring its safety and compliance with specifications.

The authority reassured consumers that it is taking all necessary means and measures to prevent any unsafe and unhealthy products from reaching the emirate’s markets.

On Sunday, May 12, Saudi authorities halted the distribution and recalled the contaminated product after a food poisoning incident linked to Hamburgini restaurant in Riyadh.

Last week, one person died and 75 were hospitalised after the food poisoning incident.

According to the Food and Drug Authority in Saudi, laboratory analysis revealed the presence of the Clostridium botulinum bacteria, the cause of botulism, in a sample of Bon Tum mayonnaise served at the said restaurant.

Earlier on Tuesday, ADAFSA confirmed that no non-halal chocolate Mars bars are sold in the emirate.

Recently, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the safety of the Perrier French water products available in the country’s markets, noting that all circulating food products are subject to regulatory processes that ensure the health and safety of consumers, in coordination with all relevant regulatory authorities, it said.

