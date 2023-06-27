UAE: Fire breaks out in residential building, brought under control

No injuries have been reported so far

A fire that had broken out in a residential building in Ajman has been brought under control, authorities have said.

The incident occurred in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex. Civil defence and police teams were able to successfully control and extinguish the blaze, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, said that a mobile police station was brought to the site of the accident, which provided certificates and other measures for residents to be able to report the loss of items. The mobile station also helped secure the site.

Seven buses were provided by the emirate's Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Red Crescent, to transport residents from Tower 02 to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah.

