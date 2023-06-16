Dubai Police announce new service for drivers involved in minor accidents; some can get car repairs for free

The ceremony will take place today at Zahran Palace, Amman, and the reception will be attended by international heads of state and members of several European and Asian royal families
Got into an accident in Dubai? Now, you can get your car repaired right after getting a report at a fuel station. Some drivers can even get this new service for free, the Dubai Police said in an advisory on Friday.
The initiative — called 'On The Go' — applies to motorists who got involved in a minor accident or mishaps where the other party is unknown. The Dubai Police teamed up with car repair shop Autopro at Enoc stations to deliver a new express service to the emirate's residents.
While the authorities have long made it possible to obtain minor accident reports at Enoc stations — this new initiative allows drivers to get their cars repaired soon after doing the paperwork.
Here's how it works:
>> After getting the minor accident report at Enoc station, head to the Autopro shop
>> The damaged vehicle will be transported to an authorised workshop
>> Once repairs are done, the vehicle will be delivered to the driver's home
The best part is that this repair is offered for free to some residents: Seniors, people of determination, and pregnant women. Other drivers can still benefit from the new service for a Dh150 fee.
