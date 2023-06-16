Dubai Police announce new service for drivers involved in minor accidents; some can get car repairs for free

Got into an accident in Dubai? Now, you can get your car repaired right after getting a report at a fuel station. Some drivers can even get this new service for free, the Dubai Police said in an advisory on Friday.

The initiative — called 'On The Go' — applies to motorists who got involved in a minor accident or mishaps where the other party is unknown. The Dubai Police teamed up with car repair shop Autopro at Enoc stations to deliver a new express service to the emirate's residents.

While the authorities have long made it possible to obtain minor accident reports at Enoc stations — this new initiative allows drivers to get their cars repaired soon after doing the paperwork.

Here's how it works:

>> After getting the minor accident report at Enoc station, head to the Autopro shop

>> The damaged vehicle will be transported to an authorised workshop

>> Once repairs are done, the vehicle will be delivered to the driver's home

The best part is that this repair is offered for free to some residents: Seniors, people of determination, and pregnant women. Other drivers can still benefit from the new service for a Dh150 fee.

