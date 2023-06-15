UAE: Emirati man killed in accident caused by driver who slept off

The Dubai Ruler, a hands-on leader, often conducts inspections of various organisations around the emirate
An Emirati, working on the side of a road was killed after a speeding vehicle ran over him. Investigations revealed that the driver had dozed off, which led to the accident on Wednesday in Sharjah’s Kalba.
Colonel Dr Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said patrols and paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was 38 years old.
The police said the Emirati worked with the Kalba Municipality. As part of his official duties, he parked his vehicle on the side of the road in Wadi Al Helo and took all relevant preventive measures to step out and carry out his work. A speeding car first crashed into the municipal vehicle before running over the victim.
The police have referred the driver to the public prosecution for further legal measures.
Colonel Dr Al Hamoudi advised drivers to stop in a safe area and rest if they feel tired. “Exhausted motorists must not drive,” he stressed.
Fatigue is a major cause of accidents in the UAE. It is “particularly dangerous because one of the symptoms is decreased ability to judge” one’s own “level of tiredness”, according to RoadSafetyUAE.
Authorities have repeatedly advised drivers to take enough rest before getting behind the wheel.
