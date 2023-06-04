UAE: 2 dead, 3 injured in fuel tank explosion in Ajman

Police said the accident occurred due to non-compliance with safety requirements

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 3:05 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 3:44 PM

A fuel tank exploded in Ajman’s Al Jurf industrial area, leaving two dead and three injured. The deceased were Asians, as were the injured.

The Ajman Police said they were notified about the explosion at 11am on Sunday. Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the explosion happened at a factory.

Workers were carrying out welding works over one of the tanks when sparks flew inside, which led to the explosion.

The Ajman Police chief said the explosion occurred due to non-compliance with safety requirements.

