UAE: 2 dead, 3 injured in fuel tank explosion in Ajman

Long, smooth hair, natural fragrances: Emirati women pass down traditional beauty secrets over generations
Natural fragrances, hair care, burqa styles and more; find the Emirati women's ancient methods of beauty care
A fuel tank exploded in Ajman’s Al Jurf industrial area, leaving two dead and three injured. The deceased were Asians, as were the injured.
The Ajman Police said they were notified about the explosion at 11am on Sunday. Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the explosion happened at a factory.
Workers were carrying out welding works over one of the tanks when sparks flew inside, which led to the explosion.
The Ajman Police chief said the explosion occurred due to non-compliance with safety requirements.
