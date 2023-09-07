'Ray of hope': Accident victim praises Dubai Police officer for kindness, helping her in distress

The Canadian woman expressed her gratitude towards the officer highlighting the selfless actions of a corporal

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 4:32 PM

A heartwarming story of compassion and dedication to duty emerged in Dubai when a Canadian woman, Parin Naseer, took to social media to express her gratitude towards the Dubai Police, highlighting the selfless actions of a corporal.

Parin Naseer has been bedridden since June this year after she was hit by a truck and "left for dead". She depends on a wheelchair for mobility and recently found herself in a challenging situation at the Bur Dubai police station. After spending several hours at the station, where she was giving evidence in the traffic case, Parin not only felt exhausted but was also in considerable pain.

In her heartfelt posts on X, formerly Twitter, the long-time UAE resident recounted her ordeal, saying, "After being at this police station for several hours, tired and in pain, I could not walk to the car. The wheelchair was borrowed from the police station after submitting my friend's Emirates ID card. There was no one to help us, but Corporal Nasser, who was standing by, saw my distress."

Corporal Nasser Fateh Muhammad acted swiftly after witnessing her struggle. He generously offered his assistance to escort Parin to her car, which was parked some distance away. He gently lifted her into his car and drove her to hers. After ensuring she was comfortable in her vehicle, the corporal returned to the police station to retrieve her friend's Emirates ID card, which was submitted when borrowing the wheelchair from the station.

In a series of post, Parin praised Corporal Nasser Fateh Muhammad and Sergeant Bader Ghulam Safar for going beyond their call of duty and called on the authority to recognise their care and love for humanity.

Recounting her fateful accident that took place in late June, Parin told Khaleej Times, "I suffered multiple fractures, including ribs and bones, which necessitated a month-long hospital stay. I was preparing to travel to Canada. It's a very sad story," she recounted.

"Yet amid this gloom, the corporal's selfless actions have been a ray of hope," Parin said. "Dubai Police are admired around the world; they are the best, always looking out for our safety and security. This is what truly sets them apart. God bless Dubai Police."

