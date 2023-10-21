Dubai: Why this UAE expat will swim, cycle and run 226km daily for 1 month

If he succeeds, he will become only the third person in the world to complete this gruelling feat

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

In endurance sports, Ironman is the toughest challenge ever – testing not only one’s body but also mind and spirit. One has to cover a total distance of 226km swimming, cycling and running.

At this year’s edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (running from October 28 to November 26), Ghani Souleymane, a known face in Dubai’s fitness industry and an ambassador for Adidas, will push the limits of what elite athletes can do by completing a full Ironman challenge every day for 30 days.

If he succeeds, he will become only the third person in the world to complete this gruelling feat.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the Togolese national said: “Starting on October 28 at 5am at Kite Beach, I am going to swim 3.8 kilometres, cycle 180 kilometres, and then run a marathon for 42 kilometres every single day for 30 days.”

Heroes of Hope

The extraordinary challenge is not only for personal achievement for Ghani. He said he is doing it to raise funds for the Heroes of Hope charity organisation through Al Jalila Foundation.

The charity organisation helps kids who face challenges in life, and Ghani wants to show that everyone can be part of the community, no matter what. “These children are angels and part of our society,”

“To undertake the challenge one must have explosive power, muscular endurance, strength, coordination, and balance, demanding excellent cardiovascular fitness,” said Ghani.

“It's not just about the muscles; it's also about being strong in your head,” he added

For Ghani, the most difficult part will be the lack of sleep. “I sleep only for 4-5 hours on my regular days and these 30 days, I will sleep less than that,” said Ghani adding that his body will be working out for over 16 hours daily.

He will start his day at 5am, swimming in the sea for 4-5 hours, then cycle for as long as 8-10 hours, and run for 4-5 hours within Dubai.

He will have a break for food in between cycling and running, where he will even rest for a while. “I will be consuming meals packed with protein,” said Ghani.

‘Come, join me’

Ghani said: “This year, I will be taking up the challenge within the neighbourhoods of Dubai and every community member is welcome to join in.”

This is not the first time he is raising funds, Ghani has been doing this Ironman challenge for four years now. He has also completed ultramarathons from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and many more towns in the country.

Ghani has got a team of doctors keeping an eye on him. “You know, safety should be given priority. And when things get tough, they're just a phone call away,” said Ghani.

The athlete wants everyone to come and be a part of this amazing challenge. He has a simple message: “Spend some time taking care of your body, even if it is just 30 minutes each day, and see how it can change your life,”

“Let's show the world that Dubai isn't just about buildings, luxury and cars. The city is also about people integrating fitness as a part of their daily routine and that’s what make the difference,” said Ghani.

