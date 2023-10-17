Dubai: World's largest free fun run now open for registrations

Lunar eclipse in UAE: Watch Earth’s shadow fall on Moon this month; timings, how to get best view explained
Ready to hit the Sheikh Zayed Road without any wheels? Registration for the highly anticipated Dubai Run — the world's largest free run — is now open, it was announced on Tuesday.
More than 200,000 people are expected to line up as the iconic fun run returns for its fifth edition on November 26.
One of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the mega event welcomes runners and fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life, irrespective of age or ability. It is free for all.
Participants will have the choice of two distinct routes, both starting on the Sheikh Zayed Road.
Here's how to register for free:
A record number of 193,000 runners, joggers, and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year –and 2023 is set to be bigger than ever. The free run is presented by Mai Dubai and supported by Sun and Sand Sports.
"I invite everyone irrespective of age and fitness ability to experience this unique opportunity as we come together as one vibrant community with a shared vision for a healthier and more active future," said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.
"Last year, the event saw a record number of participants, with numbers continuing to grow. I look forward to seeing even more take part in the thrill of our city’s iconic free fun run."
“Dubai Run stands out as one of the most widely embraced events within the Dubai Fitness Challenge line-up," said Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council
"We eagerly anticipate this year's edition of Dubai Run to serve as the culmination of Dubai Fitness Challenge, solidifying Dubai's status as one of the world's most active cities."
