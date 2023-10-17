Dubai sets new Guinness World Record for highest running track

Situated 157m above the ground, Sky Track is a 335m rooftop track located on the 43rd floor of 1 Residences at Wasl1, Za’abeel

Photos: Dubai Media Office

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 5:08 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 5:12 PM

Dubai has once again achieved a new Guinness World Records title, this time, for housing the 'Highest Running Track on a Building'.

Wasl’s Sky Track is perched high above the bustling city streets located on the 43rd floor of 1 Residences at Wasl1, Za’abeel, with joggers on a path that seems to merge with the sky.

Situated 157m above the ground, Sky Track is a 335m rooftop track where those who choose to lace up their running shoes have a surreal experience as opposed to a traditional gym workout.

Walkers and runners alike are able to enjoy unrivalled sights of Dubai that include the Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Park, The Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Road, old Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf.

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl, said: “We are delighted to achieve another Guinness World Records title for Dubai. We are humbled that Sky Track has achieved a world record, and happy that it will enhance residents’ daily lives. 1 Residences is a unique development that reflects the vision of our wise leadership in striving for excellence in all spheres. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating projects that inspire and improve the well-being of residents and communities.”

In recent years, the fitness industry has experienced notable expansion. Dubai, in particular, has organized community events like the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge, effectively motivating residents to embrace healthier lifestyles.

Recognising this societal change, Wasl has made health and well-being a top priority in its innovative development efforts, constructing the world's most iconic running track.

This is also the second time that Wasl has achieved recognition from the Guinness World Records. Their first record was for the 'Largest Aerial Projection Screen' in 2018, during the celebration of the 'Year of Zayed.' This event was held to honour the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

Talal Omar, VP – MENA & Türkiye, Guinness World Records, said: “We are consistently delighted by the ingenuity and ambition of record holders around the world. The achievement of constructing the highest running track on a building is not just a testament to architectural prowess but also to human aspiration. It’s remarkable how boundaries are continually pushed to redefine what’s possible. This track isn’t just a feat of engineering, but a symbol of Dubai’s commitment to reaching for the skies — both literally and metaphorically. We congratulate everyone involved in this monumental accomplishment.”

