UAE: Highest hairstyle, drone fireworks, youngest yoga teacher among 12 Guinness World Records in latest book

The Emirates broke 123 world records in 2022-23, with 12 featured in the latest edition of the book

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 3:25 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 3:39 PM

From fashioning the highest hairstyle to most drones launching fireworks, a dozen record-breaking attempts from the UAE have been featured in Guinness World Records 2024.

According to the team behind the records reference book, the UAE broke 123 world records in 2022 and 2023. The 12 UAE records featured in the new edition of the book are:

Sheikh Zayed Festival and Airglow for the largest drone QR code formation

It was among four Guinness World Records set as the festival ushered in the New Year 2023. Over 3,000 drones lit up the night sky, creating an extraordinary visual experience.

RAK Tourism for the most drones launching fireworks simultaneously

This was another record set in the UAE during the New Year celebrations. Ras Al Khaimah set two world records as 671 drones lifted into the night sky minutes before midnight.

Dani Hiswani for the highest hairstyle

The record attempt saw the hairstyle tower over 2.90 metres.

Abdulla Al Hattawi for the most people on a quad bike

The attempt saw a whopping 17 people hanging on in a quad bike.

Repton Abu Dhabi for the largest gathering of people dressed as astronauts

The attempt featured 940 students, teachers and staff commemorating the UAE's third anniversary since its landmark mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Ammar AlKhudairi and Abdulla Hattawi for the most consecutive football touches on a quad bike performing a wheelie (70)

Ammar AlKhudairi for the most consecutive football touches while hanging with one hand in 30 seconds

He pulled off 87 football touches during the attempt.

Emirates Oncology Society for the most awareness ribbons made in one hour

2,828 ribbons were created to raise awareness for World Cancer Day. During the attempt, 54 volunteers managed to make eight varieties of coloured awareness ribbons.

Reyansh Surani is the youngest male certified yoga instructor

He completed 200 hours of yoga teacher training in India at the age of nine.

Miral - Ferrari World for the fastest rollercoaster

Formula Rossa is the world's fastest rollercoaster, with a speed of 0 to 240kmph in 4.9 seconds.

Aquaventure Atlantis for the most waterslides in a waterpark (50).

Mastercard for the highest altitude soccer game on a parabolic flight.

The first-of-its-kind football game was played at an altitude of 20,230 ft (6166.1 m) in zero gravity conditions.

Close to 2,700 records

The 2024 edition of the book includes 2,638 record achievements from around the world, with over 80 per cent new and updated for this year. Over 30,000 applicants submitted their achievements this past year as they showcased their talents.

The latest edition of the book is available in stores and online across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia has multiple record achievements featured in the new book, such as Noor Riyadh for the largest light-art festival, SELA for the largest artificial lagoon, and Jeddah Port Control Tower for the tallest lighthouse, among others.

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of the book, said: "Only a small percentage of claims have made it through the selection process, so the 2,638 records featured in the book really are the cream of this year's crop. We've been inspired by our Blue Planet to celebrate a number of underwater records - including those set by the most impressive marine creatures, the most adventurous sailors, and even the most acrobatic mermaids! - but, as ever, we've covered the widest possible spectrum of record-breaking, from the hairiest humans to the most talented guinea pigs, the most dastardly pirates to the fastest rollercoasters, and the best-selling manga to the most celebrated athletes. I say it every year, but it's the best edition yet!"

ALSO READ: