Dubai student breaks Guinness World Records, becomes world's youngest yoga teacher

9-year-old is now spreading the culture of yoga and meditation among his classmates and teachers

Reyansh Surani with his students teaching yoga. Photo: Supplied

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 3:57 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 4:57 PM

Reyansh Surani was only nine months old when he learned breathing techniques and the downward dog, among other yoga asanas.

Yoga became a part of his daily routine at the age of four.

After completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training back home in India at the age of nine, Reyansh officially broke the Guinness World Records for being the world's youngest certified yoga instructor.

Reyansh Surani posing with his Guinness World Records certificate. Photo: Supplied

The 4th grader is now spreading the culture of yoga and meditation among his classmates and teachers at GEMS Modern Academy, giving yoga classes to around 50 students every week.

He also conducts private classes in Business Bay, his home since he moved to Dubai four years ago.

Reyansh said with support from his parents and school, he aims to inspire the UAE community to take up yoga and feel the change.

Reyansh Surani practising yoga. Photo: Supplied

"Yoga improves focus and concentration and releases all the negativity from our minds. Being a student with a short attention span, pursuing advanced yoga training has helped me stay more focused at school," said Reyansh.

Reyansh Surani practising yoga. Photo: Supplied

Yoga has been part of his family tradition passed down through generations. Reyansh grew up practising yoga with his parents and grandmother.

"Practicing yoga since I was a child taught me to use my time productively. Yoga helps us challenge ourselves, improve our strength and stability, and be driven by achievement, yet with patience and grace."

Reyansh Surani practising yoga. Photo: Supplied

"I'm happy to be in a place where I can pass on my experience and knowledge with my colleagues and contribute to their wellbeing. My dream is to teach yoga in the metaverse."

Reyansh completed his training in Rishikesh, India, on the banks of the River Ganges, led by Anand Shekhar Yoga, a Yoga Alliance USA Certified institution.

Reyansh Surani with his students teaching yoga. Photo: Supplied

"Far removed from the luxury and comfort that the Dubai lifestyle afforded me, I learnt to be one with nature," he said.

He is now following a weekly fitness routine, dividing his time between studies, yoga practice, private classes, playing parkour and developing his piano skills.

Reyansh Surani with his students teaching yoga. Photo: Supplied

His mother, Aashna Surani, said his classes appeal to young students. "They relate to him more than adult instructors, and seeing him practise yoga professionally at a young age makes them believe they can do it too."

Having yoga as part of his childhood, Aashna said, made him grow with balance on emotional and physical levels. "He is receptive and aware of his emotions and consequences of his actions, which makes him avoid habits that are not good for him. Developing this attitude at a young age is critical to leading a productive future," added Aashna.

ALSO READ:

Reyansh received his training during a family visit to India, where his parents wanted to develop their yoga skills. "He was supposed to try it out, but I was astonished when he got into the practice quickly and advanced his level in record time," said Aashna.

Reyansh Surani with his yoga teacher. Photo: Supplied

The student joined the one-month training that comprised eight to 10 hours daily, starting from early morning, six days a week.

The training involved anatomy, philosophy, Ayurveda, Aasan practice and Pranayam.

Now that he found his passion in different sports, Aashna said she would encourage her child to explore yoga through teaching. She noted that his school also plays an important role in giving him the platform to advance his yoga skills and contribute to the community.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com