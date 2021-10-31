UAE: Record-breaking fireworks to attempt Guinness World Records this New Year's Eve

Spectacular 12-min show covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village

Photo: Supplied

By Staff Report Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 12:07 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 1:15 PM

Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to dazzle the world with a spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks that will attempt to create two Guinness World Records.

The Organising Committee for the Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve celebration is planning yet another record breaking pyrotechnic fireworks performance, which will feature pyrodrones, lights, colours and shapes to welcome 2022.

Covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the 12-minute spectacle is open to the public and set to clinch two Guinness World Records.

The breathtaking fireworks will be accompanied by a crescendo of modern and dynamic music to reflect a new spirit of optimism.

Ras Al Khaimah will also welcome the public to enjoy a host of family oriented activities and events that will keep visitors enthralled until the countdown starts for the mesmersising display.

These activities will spread across Al Marjan Island and along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, which includes entertainment, children’s play areas, family gathering areas, and F&B outlets, details of which will be announced soon.

The organisers reiterated its focus on taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public through co-ordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health & Prevention.

Safety protocols are to be followed by all attendees.

The Committee, which consists of members from Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra and others, is leading the preparations for the event.

Earlier this year, Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 2021 with a dazzling 10-minute fireworks show that underlined the UAE’s message of hope, peace and achievements.

Ras Al Khaimah had earlier made history with the New Year’s Eve Gala of 2020, which won the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for the ‘Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Longest Fireworks Waterfall.’

The Emirate also secured two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for the ‘Longest chain of fireworks’ and the ‘Longest straight line of fireworks with the 2019 New Year’s Eve Fireworks.