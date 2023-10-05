Watch: Expo City Dubai sets world record for start of new season

Al Wasl Plaza has set the Guinness World Record for the largest interactive immersive dome

Photos by Neeraj Murali/KT

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 7:42 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 8:08 PM

With a new Guinness World Record, Expo City Dubai has unveiled a new season of events and entertainment, including high-tech experiences, cultural festivals, new dining options and a slew of sports and wellness initiatives.

On Thursday, Al Wasl Plaza – the beating heart of the futuristic and sustainable community – has set the Guinness World Record for the largest interactive immersive dome. This means visitors will be able to interact with Al Wasl Dome through their mobile phones.

More to follow...