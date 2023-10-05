Watch: Expo City Dubai sets world record for start of new season

It takes visitors on a multisensory experience that depicts the bond between the people of the UAE and the nation’s natural landscapes
With a new Guinness World Record, Expo City Dubai has unveiled a new season of events and entertainment, including high-tech experiences, cultural festivals, new dining options and a slew of sports and wellness initiatives.
On Thursday, Al Wasl Plaza – the beating heart of the futuristic and sustainable community – has set the Guinness World Record for the largest interactive immersive dome. This means visitors will be able to interact with Al Wasl Dome through their mobile phones.
More to follow...
