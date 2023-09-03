Dubai Fitness Challenge returns; dates, events announced

Today, Saeed Al Dharif shares this unique art with people from around the world
Dubai will transform into an open-air gym as the city’s fitness challenge returns next month. The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will kick off on Saturday, October 28, and run through to Sunday, November 26.
The flagship fitness initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, encourages the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. An action-packed calendar of activities and events helps them achieve their goals.
Launched in 2017, DFC is an annual inclusive fitness movement that highlights Dubai's robust sports and fitness infrastructure, motivating residents to adopt lasting healthy habits. Last year's edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable flagship events on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting close to 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.
This year, Dubai Ride will occur on Sunday, November 12, while Dubai Run will conclude the challenge on Sunday, November 26. Both events will see enthusiasts run, walk or cycle past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on its arterial Sheikh Zayed Road.
Over the next few weeks, authorities will release more details about the calendar of events, activities and initiatives, including those on how to register for this year’s challenge.
