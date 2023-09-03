UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s return to Earth LIVE: Watch him wear spacesuit

The journey was delayed by a day due to unfavourable weather conditions at the splashdown zone near Florida

“Space, this is not a goodbye. I will see you later, whether on a new mission to the ISS or a farther destination. I thank my beloved UAE for turning our dreams into achievements and all of you for your trust and affection. Wish us a safe return. We'll meet soon.”

This was the final message posted by UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi from space. The astronaut is all set to begin his return journey to Earth today, September 3, after a busy six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

The hatch closed between the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft (Endeavour) and the International Space Station. The team is now preparing for undocking and return to Earth of the Crew-6 mission with UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 3.05pm (UAE time). The spacecraft is scheduled for a splashdown at 8.17am on Monday, September 4.

1.59pm Watch: AlNeyadi wears his suit

This is the moment that captures Sultan AlNeyadi donning his SpaceX spacesuit inside the Dragon spacecraft. Just a little over an hour remains for the spacecraft to undock from the International Space Station and begin its journey to Earth.

1.29pm Station hatch closed

Astronauts can receive cool air and communication through these suits. They are preparing for depressurization of the vestibule. Everything so far has been as per schedule. Both hatches are closed now.

1.24pm AlNeyadi gets suited up

You can see Sultan AlNeyadi on the right donning his custom spacesuit, made by SpaceX individually for each astronaut.

Ahead of the undocking, crew members are also going through several leaks checks of their spacesuits. Frank Rubio is on the station side.

1.21pm Dragon hatch closed

Nasa receives confirmation that the Dragon hatch is closed - it is one of two hatches that need to be closed. AlNeyadi will begin getting into his spacesuit shortly.

Other astronauts are exercising as the Crew 6 team prepares for undocking.

1.12pm Sultan AlNeyadi not yet in suit

Mission specialists Sultan AlNeyadi and Andrey Fedyaev are not in their suits yet - they will suit up once hatch is closed.

Pictured below are Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg seated in the spacecraft, with AlNeyadi seen in between.

12.48pm What happens after undocking?

Adnan AlRais, Mission Manager of the UAE Astronaut Programme, gives an overview of what happens as soon as the spacecraft undocks, right up to the the MBRSC team meeting Sultan AlNeyadi and his colleagues at Florida and starting the post-landing plan for rehabilitation.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, also discussed the upcoming phases awaiting AlNeyadi.

“Once astronaut Sultan Alneyadi returns to Earth our full focus will be on his health adapting to gravity and walking. We will ensure that his muscles, bones and overall wellbeing are taken care of. This period will take between two to three weeks during which he will be staying in a specialized hospital in the USA. A crew from NASA, Space X and MBRSC will be present to ensure that the process goes smoothly.”

He added, “At the same time Sultan will conduct various scientific experiments while on Earth. The goal is detect the differences between the pre-launch phase which occurred in January and February, then the six months spent in space followed by the return phase. Once this phase is completed Sultan will return to the UAE and visit various emirates including schools and universities. This give the UAE audience an opportunity to learn about Sultan’s experience firsthand and ask and ask him any questions they may have.”

12.34pm 'This is not a goodbye'

Around 2.5 hours to go for undocking, and AlNeyadi shares a beautiful message, addressed to space, his followers, and his country.

"Space, this is not a goodbye. I will see you later, whether on a new mission to the ISS or a farther destination.

I thank my beloved country for turning our dreams into achievements and all of you for your trust and affection.

Wish us a safe return. We'll meet soon."

11.34am AlNeyadi's last video from space

Around 3 and a half hours before undocking from the ISS, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi posts what may be his last video from space.

9.11am Ground teams prepare for AlNeyadi's return

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), pioneering Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansouri reveals that AlNeyadi is set to follow a designated timetable for roughly three weeks upon his return.

AlMansouri tweets “Sultan will have an assigned schedule for approximately three weeks. Dr Hanan along with the doctors here at Nasa and specialised doctors will prepare a schedule for Sultan that suits his health status. Machines aboard the ISS are used to help astronauts stay fit after returning to Earth.”

He adds, “It takes some time to readjust to the gravity environment which can be a gradual process. Sometimes, it takes days or weeks. There is also a second part that involves scientific experiments. We aren’t done yet. Many researchers are interested in studying how humans readapt after returning from Space. They have a database which they use to compare data from former, current or future astronauts and they collect all the information.”

8.40am 'Go' given for undocking

Nasa's commercial crew shares that Nasa and SpaceX teams had given the 'go' for Crew-6 (including Sultan AlNeyadi) to undock from the ISS at 7.05am ET, which is 3.05pm UAE time. The astronauts are set to splashdown on Earth tomorrow, September 4, at 12.17am ET, which is 8.17am UAE time.

