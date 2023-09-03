What happens after UAE astronaut returns to Earth: 3-week recovery schedule announced

Sultan AlNeyadi will follow a designated timetable to help him readjust to gravity

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 12:35 PM

While the country anticipates the homecoming of Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi from his mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), extensive preparations spanning several weeks are being organised to facilitate his recovery upon landing.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), pioneering Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansouri revealed that AlNeyadi is set to follow a designated timetable for roughly three weeks upon his return.

AlMansouri tweeted, “Sultan will have an assigned schedule for approximately three weeks. Dr Hanan along with the doctors here at Nasa and specialised doctors will prepare a schedule for Sultan that suits his health status. Machines aboard the ISS are used to help astronauts stay fit after returning to Earth.”

He adds, “It takes some time to readjust to the gravity environment which can be a gradual process. Sometimes, it takes days or weeks. There is also a second part that involves scientific experiments. We aren’t done yet. Many researchers are interested in studying how humans readapt after returning from Space. They have a database which they use to compare data from former, current or future astronauts and they collect all the information.”

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Alneyadi and his colleagues is scheduled to undock from the space station at 3.05pm (UAE time) this afternoon to begin the journey home.

As the astronauts' spacecraft reenters Earth's atmosphere, they experience intense heat and G-forces during this phase.

Dr Hanan AlSuwaidi, Flight surgeon who has been responsible for Alneyadi’s medical status all along, also shared on X, that before astronauts return from their mission, there is a crucial exercise program in place. This program focuses on the importance of physical activity in preserving vital organs like bones and muscles.

Complete readjustment of body

Upon returning to Earth, astronauts experience a complete adjustment of their entire body, encompassing muscles, bones, inner ear, and organs, as they adapt to the planet's gravity.

It’s said astronauts frequently describe sensations of dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, and imbalance during this transition. These symptoms may persist for several days until they regain their equilibrium, often referred to as acquiring their “land legs”.

Dr Hanan AlSuwaidi, flight surgeon said, “Before returning, there is a different programme. Exercising is one of the most important things during this period. Sport exercises are important for preserving the key organs in the human body, namely bones and muscles. This makes it easier for astronauts to start rehabilitation programmes and return to normal situations after their return. The exercise programme will continue with a duration of around two hours per day and there will be some changes in the weights lifted prior to returning.”

Therefore, schedules are designed to facilitate their rehabilitation and reintegration into normal life upon their return.

“Astronauts are monitored on a weekly basis to ensure their readiness. After their return, we will welcome them, and the medical crew will receive them upon their descent. We will ensure that they are in good health by accompanying them from the first moments until we are certain of their recovery and return to normalcy,” she added.

