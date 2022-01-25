KT explains: Who are the Houthis and why are they attacking Abu Dhabi?

Houthis are a largely Zaydi Shia movement that has been fighting Yemen’s government since 2004

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi came under drone and missile attack from Yemen-based Houthi rebels a second time in a week on Monday. The ministry of defence said it intercepted two ballistic missiles fired over Abu Dhabi targeting the Al Dhafra military base in Abu Dhabi, and also destroyed the missile-launchers located in Yemen.

Earlier, on January 17, the Houthis claimed responsibility for suspected drone attacks on ADNOC fuel depots that killed three civilians and injured six. Explosions caused fires in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi airport.

The direct assault on the UAE is a clear indication that after fighting a seven-year long war in Yemen, the Houthis are willing to drag the fight beyond the country’s borders. The protracted conflict in one of the poorest countries in the world has already killed thousands and pushed millions of Yemenis into hunger.

Who are the Houthis?

Houthis are a largely Zaydi Shia movement that has been fighting Yemen’s government since 2004. Zaydi Houthis, mainly centred around Northern Yemen, are but different from the Shias in Iran or Iraq both in doctrine and beliefs.

Ever since the fall of a Zaydi imamate that ruled Yemen for 1,000 years, the tribe has been fighting to regain their political and military prominence in the country.

The Houthis, formerly known as Ansar Allah, became a major political movement in the 1990s under its founder Hussein Badreddin Al-Houthi.

The Arab Spring and the anti-establishment revolutions strengthened Yemen’s insurgency which finally resulted in the stepping down of long-time president and Saudi-ally Ali Abdullah Saleh.

In 2014, the Houthis realigned with Saleh, seized the capital Sana’a by overthrowing the new President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi that led to the current Yemen war.

Hadi fled south to Aden and declared himself the legitimate president of Yemen. The Saudi-led Arab coalition, which the UAE was part of, intervened in the war in 2015 to reinstate Hadi as the President and end Iranian influence in the region.

Since then, the war has been raging and several initiatives by the UN to find a peaceful resolution to the Yemen conflict have drawn a blank.

The conflict has pushed Yemen to what is dubbed as one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world with over 70 per cent of its population depended on aid.

Who is supporting Houthis?

The coalition forces including the UAE have long accused Iran of arming and supporting the Houthi militia much like the Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It has been accused of destabilizing the region by operating through its proxies and supplying Houthis with sophisticated weapons like ballistic missiles, sea mines UAVs and other weapons to attack on Saudi Arabia and allies.

Most recently, the Houthis have mounted attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia using its growing arsenal of weapons.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia during the first nine months of 2021 doubled when compared to the same period in 2020.

Why are Houthis attacking UAE?

In 2019, the UAE announced it was pulling out its troops from Yemen, formally ending its direct involvement in the war.

However, recently UAE has intensified its support to rebel groups fighting Houthis after the rebel group made advances in Marib, turning the tide against the rebels.

Houthis blame the UAE for its losses and the recent attacks are a retaliation. On January 3, the Houthi rebels captured a UAE-flagged cargo ship on January 3.

Raiman al-Hamdani, a visiting fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations, said the attacks are to “provoke UAE.”

“The attack yesterday certainly reinforces the fact that was established a few years back, which means the Houthis are capable of attacking far targets well into the Gulf region,” he told Khaleej Times. The coalition forces retaliated by bombing military targets in Yemen that killed several people, as per reports.

The escalation has brought condemnation from the international community and prompted the US President Joe Biden to state that he will consider reinstating Houthis as a terrorist organisation.

The escalation that can have wider impact on the regional security is closely watched by all parties and the UAE has affirmed its right to defend itself.