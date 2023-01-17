Houthi terror attacks one year on: US President offers support to UAE; remembers lives 'so tragically lost'

'UAE stronger than terror threats': Top official says country emerged more powerful after Houthi attacks
On January 17 last year, a terror attack killed three civilians and injured six in Abu Dhabi
US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed America’s commitment to the safety and security of the people of the UAE as he commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Houthi terror attacks that targeted civilian locations in Abu Dhabi.
“One year ago, in a terrorist attack launched from Yemen, two ballistic missiles and a series of drones targeted civilian sites in the UAE. While the UAE’s air defence systems – a hallmark of our decades-long security partnership – shot the missiles out of the sky, three innocent civilians died during this heinous attack,” President Biden said in a White House statement. “Today, we remember the lives that were so tragically lost.”
The country stands “resolute” to ensure such an attack does not happen again as “we commemorate the tragic events of one year ago”.
He said he will work closely with “my friend” the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the US continues to support the country to defend itself against threats – “whether from Yemen or anywhere else”.
“We remain steadfast in our pursuit of diplomacy to bring a peaceful end to the war in Yemen, and the US will continue to support the security of the UAE and our other partners in the Middle East, including providing needed military assistance.”
As the UAE prepares to host the world to address the climate challenge during COP-28, the emirates and US will continue “our work to advance impactful new initiatives, like the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)”.
“Our strong partnership is critical to building a shared future of greater peace, stability, and integration throughout the region.”
Earlier, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, highlighted how the country has emerged more powerful and determined to continue its developmental journey after the Houthi terror attacks last year. He said terrorists wanted to shake the country’s confidence, but it is stronger than any threat.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
On January 17 last year, a terror attack killed three civilians and injured six in Abu Dhabi
Study last year projected that the Emirates would attract largest number of millionaires in 2022, estimating that 4,000 millionaires would migrate to the nation
In a glittery ceremony held as part of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the UAE President handed awards to the ten winners of the prize across five categories
40 per cent of the country's residents say they have a problem with using their mobile phone too much, and would like to cut back
The country's collective intent regarding climate change and sustainability leadership has been a journey in the making for at least a decade and a half
A federal law specifies a Dh100,000 fine and/or imprisonment for publishing, circulating or spreading false news, rumours or misleading information
Sheikh Mohamed stated that ADSW this year is an essential step towards the country hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference later this year
The contest aims to promote aesthetic gardening and encourage residents to utilise outdoor spaces sustainably