'UAE stronger than terror threats': Top official says country emerged more powerful after Houthi attacks

On January 17 last year, a terror attack killed three civilians and injured six in Abu Dhabi

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM

The UAE has emerged more powerful and determined to continue its developmental journey after the Houthi terror attacks on civilian locations last year, a top official has said. Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said terrorists wanted to shake the country’s confidence, but it is stronger than any threat.

“A year has passed, and the UAE has emerged stronger and more honourable,” he posted on Twitter. “The UAE is proud of the determination of its leadership and people and its capabilities to protect its gains, achievements and national cohesion.”

On January 17 last year, a terror attack killed three civilians and injured six. Leaders from around the world had condemned the cowardly terrorist attack.

“A year has passed and the UAE is more attractive and vibrant. It is a regional and global business hub, an economy that exceeds half-a-trillion dollars and a global centre that attracts innovation and investment,” Dr Gargash said.

He highlighted how the country is the preferred place for youths to live, work and achieve their ambitions. Nearly two-thirds of the 3,400 young Arabs polled across the Middle East and North Africa in the 14th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey had listed the UAE (57 per cent) as the most desirable place to live in. The popularity of the UAE as an ideal place to live reached its highest point last year since the Arab Youth Survey began asking the question in 2012.

“The UAE is a source of inspiration for many looking for security, safety and opportunities to grow, develop and to have a decent life,” Dr Gargash continued.

The country has consistently ranked among the top in global reports and studies on safety and security.

“A year has passed (since the attacks) and the UAE is more influential and plays a balanced role through its policy and wide network of relations,” said Dr Gargash. “Our leadership's vision for the future is ambitious and enlightened to solidify the UAE’s position as a country of safety and business and as a partner for our brothers and friends in order to build a region that is more stable and prosperous.”

ALSO READ: