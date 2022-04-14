Houthi attacks in Abu Dhabi among security challenges faced by region, says top govt official

Disputes must be resolved diplomatically and not through fighting, Dr. Anwar Gargash says

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 7:35 PM

The attacks carried out by the Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, is among the recent security challenges faced by the Gulf region, said Dr. Anwar Gargash.

On January 17, suspected drone attacks on two civilian facilities by Yemen-based Houthi militants left three people dead and six injured. A fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

During the second Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed Ramadan lecture, titled: ‘Security and Stability in our changing world: A UAE Perspective’, Dr Gargash, who’s the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President explained that these attacks were not only intended at causing damage to the properties and killing people, but also to disrupt peace and security in the UAE.

“The region has become more complex because of the spread of militias and military equipment changes. The increased use of missiles and drones pose significant risk and could escalate regional tensions,” he said.

Dr. Gargash pointed out that the UAE had to refocus its attention on protecting and building to safeguard its security and prosperity. “All this is part of a vision that does not compromise the UAE interests and places such interests above all considerations,” he said.

“Stability in a region such as ours, which has been facing frequent crises and conflicts, represents a major challenge. We must examine the transformations and changes carefully in the global scene, considering that the national interest is the overriding priority.”

According to the diplomacy expert, it is no secret that the UAE policy to deal with opportunities and challenges in the coming decades is based primarily on protecting the country by building an efficient and professional military with professional capabilities, establishing strong partnerships, and focusing on economic development.”

“Therefore, our foreign policy will focus on building bridges, managing disputes, and building partnerships on the basis of a prosperous UAE in a stable region,” he said adding that disputes must be resolved diplomatically and not through fighting.

UAE benefits from model that combines values and openness

Dr. Gargash said the UAE is a country with well-established traditions, but it has benefited greatly from the developments that have been achieved because of the globalisation of the international order, through its adoption of a model that combines values and openness.

“It is, therefore, necessary to continue in this direction, which has achieved great success,” he said adding that over the past 30 years, the UAE has managed to establish advanced economic and development standards in the region.

“The UAE was one of the first oil-producing countries that began the process of diversifying sources of income and moving away from the rentier state model. It continues to lead, and the strategic nuclear and space projects are evidence of that. Strengthening its economic weight is the next stage,” he said.

Ukraine Crisis

On the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, the diplomatic expert says the crisis could escalate horizontally and vertically. “This is a major crisis that will have implications on the international order, leading to turbulence and less stability,” said Dr. Gargash.

“It is important to call for a ceasefire and a quick political solution to avoid further serious repercussions.”

The lecture was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, dozens of Emiratis, and other local and international dignitaries.

Through open and candid dialogues with experts, the Ramadan series aim to address the challenges society collectively faces today, while facilitating a united sense of community.

