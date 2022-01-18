Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi: Muslim Council of Elders condemns act

The Council extended its condolences to the UAE and the families of the victims who died.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 3:03 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 3:05 PM

The Muslim Council of Elders have strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted civilian facilities in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, which led to three civilian casualties as well as several injuries.

Under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and its distinguished members as well as its Secretary General, the Council affirmed its complete solidarity and support with the United Arab Emirates against those that target its security and stability.

The Council stressed that the treacherous attack comes on the back of the Houthi militia’s defeats on the ground. It is also a clear message to the international community that this militia is nothing more than a criminal gang that threatens regional and international security and disregards international law as well as religious and humanitarian principles.

The Muslim Council of Elders also extended its condolences to the UAE and the families of the victims who died, while praying for a speedy recovery for the injured.

'May Allah protect the UAE and maintain its security and stability so that it continues to be a model of tolerance and moderation as well as a pillar of growth and development'