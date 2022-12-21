Holiday season in UAE: Abu Dhabi airport’s city check-in facility slashes service fee

The early check-in facility is currently available to departing passengers travelling on Etihad Airways, Wizz Air and Egypt Air

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 11:30 AM

Amid the busy winter holiday travel season, the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s city check-in service is offering discounted rates at its facility.

“We would be offering discounted pricing in view of the holiday season. We would like to share in your happiness by offering a holiday discount on the city check-in prices,” Morafiq Aviation Services said in a statement.

Starting from Wednesday till further notice, an adult passenger’s check-in will cost Dh35 instead of Dh45. Meanwhile, a child will be charged Dh25, and an infant's check-in will cost Dh15.

Since last month, Morafiq, a joint initiative powered by Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Capital Travel, Etihad Airport Services, OACIS Middle East and Tourism 365, has been operating the city check-in services from a new facility on Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

During the winter travel season, the check-in service at the cruise terminal can help ease congestion at the airport and play a key role in reducing the strain on staff and infrastructure while also providing a flexible alternative to passengers. “We wish all passengers a safe trip,” it said.

6 more, including Indian airlines

Currently, departing passengers on Etihad Airways, Wizz Air and Egypt Air can avail the early check-in facility. Morafiq said its services will soon be offered to six more airlines, including three Indian carriers, as it seeks to serve more passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The facility at the cruise terminal operates from 9am to 9pm. Passengers can check-in and drop their luggage 24 hours in advance and up to 4 hours before their flight departure time. Just like at the airport, passengers can avail ancillary services such as buying excess baggage allowance, preferred seat purchases or flight upgrades. There is also plenty of parking space available at the cruise terminal.

For further details, passengers can call the toll-free numbers 800-6672347 or 02-5833345.

