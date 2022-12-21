UAE flights: Airline announces Dh399 ticket for year-end trips

The carrier has flown a total of 13.3 million passengers from January to November, registering a year-on-year increase of 493 per cent

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 11:22 AM

UAE travellers who wish to fly from Dubai to Manila before the year ends can now book tickets for as low as Dh399, budget airline Cebu Pacific has announced.

The carrier started its year-ender sale on December 16 and it will run until January 2, 2023. During this period, flyers can get the promo price for one-way base fare.

The offer comes as the airline marks strong post-pandemic growth — with over 185,000 passengers flown between Dubai and Manila this year, marking a higher flight frequency compared to pre-pandemic days.

It has also ramped up its roundtrip journeys to twice daily since October 20, up from once daily in 2019.

Xander Lao, chief commercial officer at Cebu Pacific, said: “Our system-wide capacity is now approaching pre-pandemic levels. We've basically grown, in fact, much more than what we were doing pre-Covid in the domestic level. We are seeing green shoots of recovery. It is very encouraging to see more people confidently flying again, not just within the Philippines but even abroad.”

The airline's passenger numbers have rebounded significantly since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, with the airline carrying 13.3 million passengers on both Philippine domestic and international flights from January to November 2022, registering a year-on-year increase of 493 per cent.

He added: “To date, the airline has restored 92 per cent of its pre-pandemic system-wide capacity following the continuous increase of its domestic and international routes.”