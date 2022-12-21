UAE flights: Airline announces Dh399 ticket for year-end trips

Pakistan already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure
UAE travellers who wish to fly from Dubai to Manila before the year ends can now book tickets for as low as Dh399, budget airline Cebu Pacific has announced.
The carrier started its year-ender sale on December 16 and it will run until January 2, 2023. During this period, flyers can get the promo price for one-way base fare.
The offer comes as the airline marks strong post-pandemic growth — with over 185,000 passengers flown between Dubai and Manila this year, marking a higher flight frequency compared to pre-pandemic days.
It has also ramped up its roundtrip journeys to twice daily since October 20, up from once daily in 2019.
Xander Lao, chief commercial officer at Cebu Pacific, said: “Our system-wide capacity is now approaching pre-pandemic levels. We've basically grown, in fact, much more than what we were doing pre-Covid in the domestic level. We are seeing green shoots of recovery. It is very encouraging to see more people confidently flying again, not just within the Philippines but even abroad.”
ALSO READ:
The airline's passenger numbers have rebounded significantly since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, with the airline carrying 13.3 million passengers on both Philippine domestic and international flights from January to November 2022, registering a year-on-year increase of 493 per cent.
He added: “To date, the airline has restored 92 per cent of its pre-pandemic system-wide capacity following the continuous increase of its domestic and international routes.”
Pakistan already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure
The new 5, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes’ see-through security window, but are otherwise unchanged from their current designs
Sales of US crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day, with exports of about three million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel
For 2022, the government is estimating a fiscal surplus of OR1.15 billion, with revenues at OR14.2 billion and spending at OR13.9 billion — estimating the average oil price this year at $94/barrel
With strong double-digit growth across both markets, FMCG online sales in the UAE now account for 4-6 per cent of a total market size of Dh1.5 billion
TGM to record 300% annual growth after investment, opens its first flagship outlet at Mall of the Emirates
In the first three quarters of 2022, there were 283 deals, an increase of 16 per cent from the same period last year