Dubai travel: Emirates resumes flights to 95% of pre-pandemic network destinations

World’s largest international carrier has been ramping up operations after coronavirus grounded flights to meet the demand for growth in the travel sector

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 9:03 PM

Emirates on Tuesday announced resumption of flights to 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic network destinations.

The world’s largest international carrier has been ramping up operations after the pandemic to meet the demand for growth in the travel sector.

On Monday, the airline announced a fourth flight between Bangkok and Dubai from January 1, 2023, boosting connectivity between the two gateways and providing more options for travellers.

The additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Bangkok, as Thailand’s travel and tourism sector experience a steep revival. The additional Emirates flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380.

It has scaled up its UK operations as well to meet sustained demand ahead of the holiday rush. Currently serves the UK with 119 weekly flights across seven hubs including six times daily to London Heathrow; three times daily to London Gatwick; a daily service to London Stansted; three times daily to Manchester; a double daily service to Birmingham; daily flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.

The airline, which grounded most of its 116 A380s at the peak of the pandemic, is targeting to bring back all of its A380s to operations by the end of next year.

The airline's recovery is fuelled by increased travel demands both from domestic and international passengers. 'Revenge tourism' which started late last year or earlier this year, continues in some markets and bolstering the industry.

Travel agents also suggest that both leisure and business travel are pretty strong in the first quarter of next year.

Emirates’ extensive network spans to 130 destinations, across six continents. Emirates’ home and hub, Dubai, remains a very popular holiday and stopover destination.

