Watch: UAE VP Sheikh Mansour attends Iftar banquet held in his honour

'The march continues': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates new UAE Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid called them leaders of the new generation
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on Thursday, attended an Iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation.
The Vice-President exchanged greetings with attending guests on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Iftar banquet was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Presidential Flight; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces; Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and dignitaries.
