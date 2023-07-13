UAE welcomes adoption of UNHRC resolution on countering religious hatred

Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette
The UAE has welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on countering religious hatred as incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence, stressing the importance of enhancing respect for religions, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, which are the most effective principles to achieve prosperity, development, and harmony.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that the UAE commends this step, which is consistent with the UN Security Council's adoption of the resolution put forth by the UAE and the United Kingdom on "Tolerance and International Peace and Security" during the UAE's presidency of the council in June. The resolution, which strengthens international efforts in this regard, adopts a holistic approach that promotes tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
ALSO READ:
The ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment as a member of the Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 period to support mutual understanding and strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue in a way that contributes to stability and prosperity regionally and internationally. The ministry also underscored that the UAE consistently seeks to enhance human fraternity and respect for religious freedom and will continue its efforts in support of tolerance and moderation while rejecting all acts that spread hate speech and extremism.
Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette
Guterres expressed his appreciation for the Emirates' active contribution to progress in key regional and global areas
The road and transport authority urged motorists to use alternative roads
The 5,500 engineers is one of many of Dubai's teams that continues to work hard day and night to maintain the quality of the services we provide at the largest international airport in the world, he said
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks UAE for the kind gesture that would help stabilise the economy
It supports the government’s vision to transform 25% of total mobility journeys in Dubai into journeys that use self-driving means by 2030
According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), around 79,000 UAE nationals are working in the private sector
An authority had earlier confirmed the same long weekend would apply to federal employees too