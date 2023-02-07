UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces Cabinet reshuffle

A number of new ministers and top officials have been appointed to new posts

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 12:52 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 12:57 PM

The UAE Vice-President has announced a reshuffle in the federal Cabinet. Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the appointment of new ministers and top officials.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, who was Minister of State for Youth, has been appointed Minister of Community Development.

الإخوة والأخوات .. بمباركة أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة-حفظه الله- وبعد التشاور معه، نعلن اليوم عن تعديل وزاري في الحكومة الاتحادية بتعيين شما بنت سهيل المزروعي وزيرة لتنمية المجتمع في دولة الإمارات pic.twitter.com/Pn2D9gCmh9 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 7, 2023

Khalid Al Qassimi, the UAE’s permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has been appointed Minister of Culture and Youth.

كما نعلن ضمن التعديل الوزاري الاتحادي عن تعيين سالم بن خالد القاسمي وزيراً للثقافة والشباب في الدولة، سالم القاسمي هو مندوبنا لدى اليونسكو وهو خريج برنامج القيادات . ونعلن تعيين الأخت حصة بو حميد وزيرة دولة والأخت نورة الكعبي وزيرة دولة أيضاً في الحكومة الاتحادية. pic.twitter.com/Ks8Kf4tUOG — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 7, 2023

Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, has been appointed Minister of State. “Maryam has led distinguished efforts at the UAE Cabinet in following up on all new developmental governmental legislations. We expect more from her during the coming period,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

ونعلن أيضاً عن تعيين مريم بنت أحمد الحمادي الأمين العام لمجلس الوزراء وزيرة دولة في حكومة الإمارات. قادت مريم جهود مميزة خلال الفترة الماضية في الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء في متابعة كافة التشريعات الحكومية التطويرية الجديدة .. وننتظر منها المزيد خلال الفترة القادمة pic.twitter.com/ByIq75HB1p — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 7, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the appointment of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama as Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office in addition to his current duties as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Abdullah Nasser Lootah was appointed as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council and in charge of the government knowledge exchange files.

كما نعلن عن تعيين الأخ عمر بن سلطان العلماء بالإضافة لمهامه الحالية كوزير للذكاء الاصطناعي ليكون مديراً عاماً لمكتب رئاسة مجلس الوزراء. وتعيين الأخ عبدالله ناصر لوتاه رئيساً لمجلس التنافسية ومكلفاً بملف التبادل الحكومي المعرفي مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة pic.twitter.com/QCJElYuxrE — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 7, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Hessa Bu Hamid and Noura Al Kaabi for their sincere efforts. “They will be assigned new duties. We wish the new ministers success in their tasks. We are always optimistic about the most beautiful future for the UAE,” he said.

