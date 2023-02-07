UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces Cabinet reshuffle

The aid will be delivered in the form of ration parcels to the most affected groups
The UAE Vice-President has announced a reshuffle in the federal Cabinet. Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the appointment of new ministers and top officials.
Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, who was Minister of State for Youth, has been appointed Minister of Community Development.
Khalid Al Qassimi, the UAE’s permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has been appointed Minister of Culture and Youth.
Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, has been appointed Minister of State. “Maryam has led distinguished efforts at the UAE Cabinet in following up on all new developmental governmental legislations. We expect more from her during the coming period,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Mohammed also announced the appointment of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama as Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office in addition to his current duties as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Abdullah Nasser Lootah was appointed as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council and in charge of the government knowledge exchange files.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Hessa Bu Hamid and Noura Al Kaabi for their sincere efforts. “They will be assigned new duties. We wish the new ministers success in their tasks. We are always optimistic about the most beautiful future for the UAE,” he said.

