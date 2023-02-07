UAE: Sheikh Mohammed witnesses signing of performance agreements for ministers, govt officials

22 agreements commit government teams to ensure the timely development of 80 transformational projects over the next six months

The signing of a new series of performance agreements for ministers and government officials. — Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 12:24 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 12:25 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a new series of performance agreements for ministers and government officials on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The ceremony saw the signing of 22 performance agreements that commit government teams to ensure the timely development of 80 transformational projects over the next six months. The agreements, which include 16 for ministers, form part of the leadership’s directives to provide clearly defined objectives for government teams to deliver major transformational projects. The agreements also support the leadership’s vision to further raise economic growth, enhance competitiveness and consolidate the UAE’s status as a model for global excellence.

The signing ceremony was attended by Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

“Under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is working to usher in a new phase of accelerated economic progress, driven by the efforts of talented Emiratis. Government teams are working together to implement major transformational projects designed to achieve the growth objectives of the government and ‘The Principles of the 50’,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Over the next six months, government teams will deliver 80 transformational projects to further consolidate our nation’s global leadership and competitiveness and serve the needs of our people. I will personally follow up on the progress of these projects, which will be a true test of government performance and efficiency,” he said.

The 80 transformation projects for which performance agreements were signed are part of the first phase of major transformational projects that includes 155 projects across different sectors. The projects will be implemented by teams comprising of a total of 800 employees from 39 federal entities covering various areas including the economy, society, education, sustainability, infrastructure, digitalisation, safety and security, science, information technology, governance, healthcare, justice and law.

The agreements were signed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Abdullah bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Ahmed bin Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University.

In addition, 20 ministries, government entities and national academic establishments also signed performance agreements.

Previously, in July 2022, Sheikh Mohammed witnessed the signing of eight performance agreements by eight government entities to develop 36 transformational projects.