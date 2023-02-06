UAE: Sheikh Mohammed asks for study on ChatGPT, how it can safely benefit govt

The report would gauge the impact of such technologies on education, health, media and other sectors

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 6:29 PM

The UAE Cabinet has asked the authorities concerned to assess new artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT and how the government can use them safely.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the study would gauge the impact of such technologies on education, health, media and other sectors.

This came as Sheikh Mohammed chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday.

ChatGPT uses artificial intelligence to convincingly mimic human writing. The software by California company OpenAI has been trained on billions of words and tonnes of online data, enabling it to write surprisingly human-like texts, including passable school essays.

ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts. Backed by Microsoft Corp, OpenAI made the technology available to the public for free in late November.

