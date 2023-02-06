UAE: Sheikh Mohammed asks for study on ChatGPT, how it can safely benefit govt

The centres will offer physiotherapy, restoration, and wellness services, as well as complementary medicine services including Ayurveda and Naturopathy
The UAE Cabinet has asked the authorities concerned to assess new artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT and how the government can use them safely.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the study would gauge the impact of such technologies on education, health, media and other sectors.
This came as Sheikh Mohammed chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday.
ChatGPT uses artificial intelligence to convincingly mimic human writing. The software by California company OpenAI has been trained on billions of words and tonnes of online data, enabling it to write surprisingly human-like texts, including passable school essays.
ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts. Backed by Microsoft Corp, OpenAI made the technology available to the public for free in late November.
ALSO READ:
The centres will offer physiotherapy, restoration, and wellness services, as well as complementary medicine services including Ayurveda and Naturopathy
Statistics show roughly 1,461 out of 6,138 nationals were not entitled to receive their end-of-service benefits as they had left their jobs in less than a year
More than 220 sessions will be held in which 300 speakers will share their thoughts for building a better future
The energy sector’s agenda for the event is all about clean energy, say officials, as part of the journey towards it hitting net-zero by 2050
The city received 14.36 million visitors in 2022, while hotels recorded an average occupancy of 73 per cent
The emirate is closing in on its pre-pandemic visitation of 16.73 million in 2019
In the country, nearly 38 per cent of adult deaths are attributed to cardiovascular disease, with faulty mitral valves being one of its most common causes
8,775 free breast cancer screenings have been carried out across the country so far