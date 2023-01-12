Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

This initiative aims to regulate the sale, marketing and trading of feed in the emirate, empower the private sector, and ensure agricultural sustainability
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendly relations between the UAE and their respective countries.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underscored the UAE’s keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields to serve the interests of the UAE and the friendly countries.
The UAE Vice President received the credentials of Sharif Mahmoud Said, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE; Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE; Fafa Sanyang, Ambassador of the Republic of Gambia to the UAE; Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE; Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; and Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE.
The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to the UAE and its people, wishing them further progress and prosperity.
The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and other senior officials.

