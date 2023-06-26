Sheikh Mohammed establishes board of trustees for Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service

The meteor shower is named after the constellation Bootes, as the radiant lies in it
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decision No. (9) of 2023 on the new Board of Trustees of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.
Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri will chair the Board. Other members of the Board include Ahmed Mohammad Rafi, the Vice President of the Board, Ahmed Hamdan bin Dalmouk, Ali Khalfan Ahmed Al Mansouri, Dr. Mansour Obaid bin Sheikh Al Mansoori, Mona Mohammed Abdullah Al Amiri, representatives of Dubai's Community Development Authority and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, and the Secretary-General of the Award.
The Decision is effective from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.
