Sheikh Hamdan issues directives to provide support to official Haj delegation Dubai

Orders are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 7:33 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday issued directives to provide extensive support to members of the official Government of Dubai delegation who will be embarking on the Haj pilgrimage.

Sheikh Hamdan's directives are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals, with utmost emphasis on their safety and welfare.

He also directed Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the entity in charge for overseeing the official Haj delegation, to intensify their efforts in ensuring the wellbeing and comfort of the pilgrims. This includes extending comprehensive assistance in areas such as travel, accommodation and transportation, as well as delivering the best services to the pilgrims throughout their sacred journey.

Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, said that guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan, the Department is committed to providing exceptional services to ensure the utmost wellbeing and comfort of the Dubai Government delegation partaking in the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

He further stated that all necessary preparations, both within the UAE and in Saudi Arabia, have been successfully completed as per schedule to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience.

