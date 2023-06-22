Sheikh Hamdan issues directives to provide support to official Haj delegation Dubai

Hotel occupancy reaches nearly 100% during the Festival
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday issued directives to provide extensive support to members of the official Government of Dubai delegation who will be embarking on the Haj pilgrimage.
Sheikh Hamdan's directives are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals, with utmost emphasis on their safety and welfare.
He also directed Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the entity in charge for overseeing the official Haj delegation, to intensify their efforts in ensuring the wellbeing and comfort of the pilgrims. This includes extending comprehensive assistance in areas such as travel, accommodation and transportation, as well as delivering the best services to the pilgrims throughout their sacred journey.
Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, said that guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan, the Department is committed to providing exceptional services to ensure the utmost wellbeing and comfort of the Dubai Government delegation partaking in the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
He further stated that all necessary preparations, both within the UAE and in Saudi Arabia, have been successfully completed as per schedule to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience.
ALSO READ:
Hotel occupancy reaches nearly 100% during the Festival
Sheikh Nahyan says yoga encourages a healthy lifestyle and cultivation of habits that contribute to the happiness of individuals and societies
A new version of Dubai’s official website was unveiled, along with other initiatives
The Indian Naval Ship sailed from India to UAE to mark the occasion
Launched in 2016, the Jawaher Medal of Honour is a leading initiative designed to recognise and honour the consistent and impact-creating humanitarian efforts of an outstanding personality
From window shopping to mobile shopping, UAE retail sector has come a long way, the RetailME Think! I Can! forum told
Earlier this year, he became the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space
Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world for the 14th consecutive year