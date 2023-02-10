Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong

UAE Vice-President emphasised country's keenness to enhance strategic partnerships with various nations to facilitate increased global trade

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 1:32 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.

The meeting highlighted the strong relationship between the UAE and Hong Kong and discussed the prospects of enhancing cooperation across various fields including investment, economy, trade and other vital sectors.

In his discussions with the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance strategic partnerships with various nations to facilitate increased global trade.

The meeting also explored ways in which the UAE and Hong Kong can further strengthen their trade partnership, which has witnessed growth over the years. The value of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Hong Kong increased from $8.2 billion in 2014 to around $12 billion in 2021.

His Excellency John Lee praised the deep partnership between Hong Kong and the UAE. He also expressed the hope that they can widen the horizons of their cooperation in various spheres, including economy, trade and investment.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

