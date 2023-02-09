Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi

Leaders explore new opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations

By WAM Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 8:54 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, at the Za'abeel Palace in Dubai.

Welcoming the Iraqi Prime Minister, His Highness expressed the hope that the visit would mark the start of a new phase of strengthened bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq that will serve the interests of the people of the two countries.

The meeting explored new pathways for enhancing cooperation, against the backdrop of the changing global landscape, in various fields, especially trade and investment.

The meeting also exchanged perspectives on a number of regional and global issues of common interest and efforts to enhance economic growth, stability and peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and a number of senior officials.

