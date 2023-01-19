Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Kazakhstan president

The historic relationship between the Emirates and Kazakhstan provides a strong base for enhancing strategic cooperation, says the UAE Vice-President

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 2:23 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Bahar in Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations and their shared desire to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields — including investment, trade, development, renewable energy, and other areas.

The UAE Vice-President and President Tokayev also exchanged views on a number of issues and discussed recent regional and global developments.

Sheikh Mohammed said the historic relationship between the UAE and Kazakhstan provides a strong base for enhancing strategic cooperation. He noted that both countries share a common vision on the importance of expanding cooperation, with a focus on future sectors.

President Tokayev praised the UAE for its futuristic vision, which serves as a pioneering model across various sectors. He also commended the strong ties between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of senior officials.

ALSO READ: