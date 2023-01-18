People's President: Viral video of Sheikh Mohamed hugging Barakah nuclear plant workers will make your day

The heartwarming moment was captured on the sidelines of the UAE President's visit to celebrate the completion of the power plant's Unit 3

The UAE President may be busy meeting heads of state and VIPs from across the world, but His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan never forgets his other VVIPs — the people of the Emirates.

Not everybody is given the privilege of being in the same room as a president. And yet in a video that has gone viral on social media, three Emiratis are seen not only beside Sheikh Mohamed but sharing a laugh with him, too.

Some of the heartwarming moments in the UAE President's leadership do happen behind the scenes. According to local media, the touching scenario was captured on the sidelines of Sheikh Mohamed's official visit to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

In the clip, the UAE President and three people — who appeared to be working at the nuclear power plant — are seen in a huddle, having a casual chat.

He tapped their shoulders, at one point even pulling them close so they can hear them amidst the chopper noise in the background. He also gave one of them a kiss on the cheek.

It was a beautiful moment that has been winning hearts online.

On that day, Sheikh Mohamed was with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and other top government officials to celebrate the completion of Barakah power plant's Unit 3.

The UAE President praised the efforts of Emirati and Korean experts who have worked over the past decade to develop the power plant in accordance with the highest standards of safety and best practices in the nuclear energy industry.

Today, the plant has become a role model for new nuclear energy projects around the world, generating clean energy for the UAE.

