Look: UAE President welcomes President of Kazakhstan at Qasr Al Watan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives guard of honour, 21 gun salute upon arrival

Photos: Twitter

By Wam Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 4:03 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 4:21 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan who is on an official visit to the country.

Tokayev received an honour guard welcome upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. He was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied him.

"I was pleased to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We discussed collaboration & witnessed the signing of several agreements. We are committed to continuing to strengthen our brotherly relations with Kazakhstan to build on the strategic partnership between our nations," tweeted Sheikh Mohamed after the meeting.

The ceremony included a performance of the national anthem of Kazakhstan, followed by 21 artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.

Also present at the reception were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, along with a number of senior officials in the state.

The Kazakh President is accompanied by a delegation comprising Tileuberdi Mukhtar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zhumangarin Serik, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration; Erzhan Kazykhan Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan and President’s Special Representative for International Cooperation, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.