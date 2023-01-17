Look: UAE President welcomes President of Kazakhstan at Qasr Al Watan

Study last year projected that the Emirates would attract largest number of millionaires in 2022, estimating that 4,000 millionaires would migrate to the nation
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan who is on an official visit to the country.
Tokayev received an honour guard welcome upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. He was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied him.
"I was pleased to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We discussed collaboration & witnessed the signing of several agreements. We are committed to continuing to strengthen our brotherly relations with Kazakhstan to build on the strategic partnership between our nations," tweeted Sheikh Mohamed after the meeting.
The ceremony included a performance of the national anthem of Kazakhstan, followed by 21 artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.
Also present at the reception were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, along with a number of senior officials in the state.
The Kazakh President is accompanied by a delegation comprising Tileuberdi Mukhtar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zhumangarin Serik, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration; Erzhan Kazykhan Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan and President’s Special Representative for International Cooperation, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
Study last year projected that the Emirates would attract largest number of millionaires in 2022, estimating that 4,000 millionaires would migrate to the nation
In a glittery ceremony held as part of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the UAE President handed awards to the ten winners of the prize across five categories
40 per cent of the country's residents say they have a problem with using their mobile phone too much, and would like to cut back
The country's collective intent regarding climate change and sustainability leadership has been a journey in the making for at least a decade and a half
A federal law specifies a Dh100,000 fine and/or imprisonment for publishing, circulating or spreading false news, rumours or misleading information
Sheikh Mohamed stated that ADSW this year is an essential step towards the country hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference later this year
The contest aims to promote aesthetic gardening and encourage residents to utilise outdoor spaces sustainably
The initiative is aimed at meeting the demands of the emirate's future job market by recognising and incentivising its high-performing pupils